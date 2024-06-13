ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Stake Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.