Clear Street Markets LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 334.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

