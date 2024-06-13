Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $172,000 in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 47.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

