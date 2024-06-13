Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

