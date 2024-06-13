Diane C. Young Sells 45,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

