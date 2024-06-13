Lawrence E. Golub Buys 88,748 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

