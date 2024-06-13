Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Insulet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PODD opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $298.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 69,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $6,903,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

