Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Insulet Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of PODD opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $298.95.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
