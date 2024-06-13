Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 62,267 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
