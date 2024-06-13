Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 62,267 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

