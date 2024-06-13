Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 35,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 167.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,694,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,570,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

