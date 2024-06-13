James Ralph Scapa Sells 13,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $1,211,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $469,097.20.

On Monday, March 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,686 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $137,678.76.

ALTR stock opened at $97.17 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

