Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $29.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

VNO stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

