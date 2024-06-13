OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OSW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.18. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,262 shares of company stock worth $717,078 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

