iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.72

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and traded as low as $86.17. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $86.42, with a volume of 3,321 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $250.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.