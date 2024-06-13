Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.37.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

