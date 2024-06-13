Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

