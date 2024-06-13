PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 6.2 %
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
