Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $115.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

