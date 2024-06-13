Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Funko stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Funko has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $553.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,346 shares of company stock valued at $335,232. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Funko by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Funko by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

