Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.
Innate Pharma Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innate Pharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
