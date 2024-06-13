Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Noble Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of ESEA opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

