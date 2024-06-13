Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

