Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $360.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.98 and a 200-day moving average of $312.12. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

