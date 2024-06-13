Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.14

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.16. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 120,798 shares traded.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 219,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 195,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

