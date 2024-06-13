Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.14

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.16. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 120,798 shares traded.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.