Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.45. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$150.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 31.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.
