Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.45. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$150.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 31.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.