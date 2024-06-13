Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares trading hands.
Metal Tiger Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.06.
About Metal Tiger
Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metal Tiger
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.