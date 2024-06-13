Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares trading hands.

Metal Tiger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.06.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

