Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.60

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.55. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 64,143 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.6% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

