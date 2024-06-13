Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.60

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.55. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 64,143 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
