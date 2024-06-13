NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.69

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and traded as high as $34.15. NASB Financial shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

NASB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

