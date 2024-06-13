Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.87

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.87 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.13). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 394,536 shares traded.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £503.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3,332.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.68.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

