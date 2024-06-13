PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 222,318 shares.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
