PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 222,318 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 126,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 366,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 86,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

