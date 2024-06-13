OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.76

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $2.50. OpGen shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 11,017 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Saturday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

