J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.13

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and traded as high as $44.83. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
J.W. Mays Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.
J.W. Mays Company Profile
J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
