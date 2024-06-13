Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,431.82

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,431.82 ($18.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,528 ($19.46). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,512.50 ($19.26), with a volume of 6,125 shares traded.

Solid State Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,431.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,360.45. The firm has a market cap of £171.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,291.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($17.01), for a total transaction of £20,040 ($25,518.91). In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($17.01), for a total transaction of £20,040 ($25,518.91). Also, insider Peter Owen James sold 1,493 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.06), for a total value of £20,006.20 ($25,475.87). Insiders sold 4,525 shares of company stock worth $6,042,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

