S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.00

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83). S&U shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 165 shares changing hands.

S&U Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.31.

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.