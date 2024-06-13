Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Fantex Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.
About Fantex
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
