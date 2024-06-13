AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. AXA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

AXA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $2.103 per share. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

