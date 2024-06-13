Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in May

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,299.0 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.