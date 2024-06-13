Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in May

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,299.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

