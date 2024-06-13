Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Increases By 251.2%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

