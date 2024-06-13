Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
APELY stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $20.90.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
