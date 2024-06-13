Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

APELY stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.