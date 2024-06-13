Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

