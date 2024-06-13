ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in May

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.8 days.

ARB Price Performance

Shares of ARBFF opened at $25.25 on Thursday. ARB has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Get ARB alerts:

About ARB

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.