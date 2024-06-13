Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 2.8 %

ASHTY stock opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.98 and its 200 day moving average is $277.66. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $221.86 and a one year high of $316.06.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.