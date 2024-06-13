Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 2.8 %
ASHTY stock opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.98 and its 200 day moving average is $277.66. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $221.86 and a one year high of $316.06.
About Ashtead Group
