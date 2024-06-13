Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ASTVF opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.