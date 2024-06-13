Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

See Also

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

