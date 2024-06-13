Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 3,311,800 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311,800 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in AEye were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
AEye Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LIDR opened at $2.39 on Thursday. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. AEye had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 8,382.08%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
AEye Profile
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
