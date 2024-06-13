10,400 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.85. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

