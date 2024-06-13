Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.96.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
