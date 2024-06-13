Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 533.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,558 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.23% of Tupperware Brands worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 704,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 96.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 54,025 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TUP opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

