Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCSA

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.