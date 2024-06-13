Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.94.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,731 shares of company stock worth $21,342,316. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.