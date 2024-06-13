Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s (FMAO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 239.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 144,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 248,586 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,525,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

